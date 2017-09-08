Amoo targets 3SC escape at Niger Tornadoes

The Oluyole Warriors are in great danger of relegating, but the gaffer believes his side can still escape the drop against Ikon Allah

3SC coach Fatai Amoo is confident his side can escape relegation with victory in their final clash of the season with Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja.

Having earned 50 points to sit 16th on the log with a 1-0 win over Akwa United last Sunday, the Oluyole Warriors are unsure of their Nigerian top flight place next season and would need maximum points at the Kogi Confluence Stadium.

"We are going to Lokoja to face Niger Tornadoes in our last game of the season on Saturday," Amoo told Goal.

"It is a very important game because the outcome could either shatter our [survival] dreams or make it a dreams reality.

"So, we are prepared for the occasion and promise to do everything in our best and leave the rest to God.

"Pressure is part of the game and when you find us where my team is right now, you have to be very resolute and show enough maturity, if not you will not be able to think straight and take the best decisions.

"For me, I've taken it as one of the challenges I will go through as a person during a very tough period like this which I must find a way of getting out of it.

"We must collectively work hard to survive the pressure. To achieve this, I have to believe in myself and the ability of the boys that we can do it."