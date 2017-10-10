Amor takes role on Barcelona board

Barcelona have appointed their former player Guillermo Amor as head of institutional relations and sports for first-team football.

Amor, a midfielder for Barcelona between 1988 and 1998, was appointed alongside former team-mate Jose Mari Bakero to take joint charge of the club's youth operations in July.

The 49-year-old will continue his work in this area, with his new role part of a restructuring at boardroom level that will see technical director Robert Fernandez focus his efforts upon player transfers.

A statement released by Barcelona read: "Within the framework of the restructuring of the professional football area, FC Barcelona has appointed former player Guillermo Amor as the new head of institutional relations and sports [for] first-team football.

"Guillermo Amor will also keep his tasks in professional soccer training.

"The technical secretary, Robert Fernandez, will focus his work on the analysis of the football market and the search for players."

Barcelona's transfer operations during the most recent window came under criticism after Paris Saint-Germain pulled off their world record purchase of Neymar for €222 million.

Barcelona celebrate More