Amr Gamal adamant his game will improve at Bidvest Wits

The Egyptian arrived at the PSL champions on a season-long loan move earlier this week from Al Ahly

Bidvest Wits striker Amr Gamal believes his game will improve at the club, despite some back home believing it to be a step backwards.

“The league here is very strong and the teams play modern football, and it will help me to develop more at a big club like Bidvest Wits,” Gamal told the media.

He becomes the first Egyptian to play in the South African Premier Soccer League, and he thanked the club led by coach Gavin Hunt for making the move happen.

“I’m happy to be here at Bidvest Wits in South Africa. Thank you to Mr Jose Ferreira and the coach for the opportunity to come here,” Gamal said.

Gamal's move could open doors for many Egyptians to come and ply their trade in South Africa’s top flight.

“I’m looking forward to making a positive mark and paving the way for more Egyptians to come to South Africa,” Gamal said.

Gamal will be back in Egypt on national duty next week after being called up for their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The 26-year-old netted seven times in all competitions for the Red Devils of Cairo last season, but he struggled for regular game time this season under Hossam El Badry.

After missing out in midweek, Gamal has cleared to make his debut in the MTN 8 semi-final first-leg against Cape Town City on Sunday after receving his work permit.