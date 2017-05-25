Amri, Andik not used to 3-4-3 yet - Maniam

The return of Amri Yahyah and Andik Vermansah for Selangor had been much touted, but they failed to help the Red Giants avoid losing to the Elephants.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Following Selangor's 2-0 defeat to Pahang in their Super League match on Wednesday, the Red Giants boss Maniam Pachaiappan lamented the failure of returnees Amri Yahyah and Andik Vermansah to adapt to his preferred formation.

Last week, Selangor signed former golden boy Amri from Melaka United and re-registered Andik in their competitions squad, and the pair did not have to wait long to feature for Selangor for the first time this season.

However, both of them failed to help the Red Giants overcomet the Tok Gajah, and the 33-time Malaysia champions fell to their fourth league defeat of the season.

"They (Amri and Andik) gave their best, but they weren't really effective in our 3-4-3 system. They still need time to play in this system," said the trainer in the post-match press conference.

When inquired about his decision to start with Andik, despite the fact the Indonesia winger has yet to reach full fitness, Maniam answered that he made the decision because of Andik's importance to the team.

"He is one of our best players. I have discussed it with him earlier, that he was going to play for around 70 minutes.

"I think he gave his best, and that's why I subbed him off (in the 67th minute). The change did not affect the game so much," he responded.

But he also admitted that his men played badly against the visitors who played much better.

"In overall we did not play well, we did not create a lot of chances while our defending was not that good.

"Pahang played very well and controlled the game, and with this coming one month (Ramadhan break) we need to prepare better," Maniam told the press.