Amri wants teammates' help following return to Selangor

Recent Selangor returnee Amri Yahyah did not get an ideal homecoming, after Selangor were beaten 2-0 by Pahang in their Super League match.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

The Red Giants fans' delight in the return of Amri Yahyah to Selangor, in their Super League match against Pahang on Wednesday, was taken down a peg when they were defeated 2-0 by the Tok Gajah at the Selayang Municipal Stadium.

When met by Goal following the match, the Malaysia forward expressed his disappointment at the defeat, which he said happened due to the failure of Selangor to dominate the encounter.

"It's a shame that we lost, we could have dominated the game.

"Instead we let in goals cheaply, and I hope we won't play like today again," he lamented.

When asked about his opinion on head coach Maniam Pachaiappan's insistence on making him and Andik Vermansah, another recent Selangor returnee, understand his 3-4-3 system, the evergreen player responded that he needs time.

"This requires time as I've only returned recently, but I will work on that aspect definitely," Amri promised.

As he had been away from Selangor for over three years, we asked his take on the changes that he has observed at the Red Giants, to which he replied that the current team are more motivated.

He also added, that he needs his teammates' assistance in order to fit in Maniam's plans.

"Everyone in the squad has been going all out in the matches.

"I hope my teammates can help me work harder and contribute to the team, god willing," he answered.

