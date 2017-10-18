Ana Julaton – the female Manny Pacquiao: I'm chasing Heather Hardy, she can run but she can't hide
They have both drawn great praise as boxers, but now Ana Julaton and Heather Hardy are moving into MMA. Both characters, both with a deep sense of purpose. And pride.
Julaton, a former world champion boxer, aims to become a champion in that sport again, as well as attempting to concurrently become a major belt holder in MMA. Brooklynite Hardy - fight sobriquet 'The Heat' - is undefeated in 21 fights in boxing, and is a WBC featherweight champion, having made her MMA debut in a terrific scrap with Alice Yaeger on the huge Madison Square Garden Bellator bockbuster in June.
Both women - Julaton and Hardy - are on the Bellator 185 card here in Connecticut on Friday night, and it coincides with the fight league being on the cusp of creating a new women's flyweight belt.
While the UFC will crown its first-ever women’s flyweight champion through a tournament on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, at December’s finale, Bellator will be the first major North American promotion to herald a women’s 125-champion., on November 3.
Ilima MacFarlane (6-0) will meet Emily Ducote to crown a champion at Bellator 186 in State College, Pennsylnania. MacFarlane from the San Diego Combat Academy, became prominent after her controversial knockout of “soccer mom” Katie Castro on debut.
Since then, she has amassed five straight victories in Bellator. Ducote (6-2), meanwhile, has put together an impressive run of her own. The Oklahoma City native has won two straight and is 4-1 in Bellator. The sole defeat was a unanimous decision loss to MacFarlane at Bellator 167
Julaton believes Hardy has avoided her in boxing circles. And now the San Francisco native, who has trained with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in California for many years, before turning to MMA last year, believes Hardy is side-stepping her in MMA.
"I believe Heather is avoiding me. She did in boxing. We both want the belt, but I want to fight her too," Julaton told The Telegraph. "We will meet. She can run, but she can't hide."
The remarks are likely to prove incendiary here this week, in spite of the two women facing other opponents.
"My boxing promoter is Alex Tremblay and he knows Lou Di Bella (Hardy's promoter), they've known each other for a very long time. They've been in talks. We tried to get a fight with Heather for boxing a few years ago."
"Obviously it hasn't materialised and there are a lot of different moving parts but we wanted that fight. I'm not going to let that hold me back. I'm passionate about what I do."
"I've had a tough time in fight sports, and MMA creates new opportinities. I've had to be ready to fight at will against any woman."
"In Heather Hardy's seventh fight she fought someone who was 4-3. In my seventh fight I had to fight a woman who was a legend in my division. She'd had over 50 fights in her hometown."
That was Kelsey Jeffries for the vacant International Boxing Association female super bantamweight title. Julaton came through.
"I had to fight her and I beat her," Julaton told The Telegraph. "That was my way in boxing. I'm not trying to complain. I'm a fighter at the end of the day and whatever comes in my way I have to find a way to make it work for me. I had to surround myself with the right people and deal with the facts of the matter. Boxing is tough, the business part is tough. If you want to crack it, you've got to be ready to crack."
Although Julaton faces Lisa Blaine this week, it will be intriguing to see the atmosphere and feist between Julaton and Hardy this week.