Ana Julaton – the female Manny Pacquiao: I'm chasing Heather Hardy, she can run but she can't hide

They have both drawn great praise as boxers, but now Ana Julaton and Heather Hardy are moving into MMA. Both characters, both with a deep sense of purpose. And pride.

Julaton, a former world champion boxer, aims to become a champion in that sport again, as well as attempting to concurrently become a major belt holder in MMA. Brooklynite Hardy - fight sobriquet 'The Heat' - is undefeated in 21 fights in boxing, and is a WBC featherweight champion, having made her MMA debut in a terrific scrap with Alice Yaeger on the huge Madison Square Garden Bellator bockbuster in June.

Both women - Julaton and Hardy - are on the Bellator 185 card here in Connecticut on Friday night, and it coincides with the fight league being on the cusp of creating a new women's flyweight belt.

While the UFC will crown its first-ever women’s flyweight champion through a tournament on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, at December’s finale, Bellator will be the first major North American promotion to herald a women’s 125-champion., on November 3.

Ilima MacFarlane (6-0) will meet Emily Ducote to crown a champion at Bellator 186 in State College, Pennsylnania. MacFarlane from the San Diego Combat Academy, became prominent after her controversial knockout of “soccer mom” Katie Castro on debut.

Since then, she has amassed five straight victories in Bellator. Ducote (6-2), meanwhile, has put together an impressive run of her own. The Oklahoma City native has won two straight and is 4-1 in Bellator. The sole defeat was a unanimous decision loss to MacFarlane at Bellator 167

Julaton believes Hardy has avoided her in boxing circles. And now the San Francisco native, who has trained with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in California for many years, before turning to MMA last year, believes Hardy is side-stepping her in MMA.