Anaekwe's dismissal cost ABS against Akwa United, says Henry Makinwa

After their defeat to the Promise Keepers, the Saraki Boys gaffer admitted they lost to a good side but lamented his defender's red card on Sunday

ABS FC head coach Henry Makinwa has blamed the impact of Chukwuebuka Anaekwe's red card for his side's 3-0 bashing against Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Goals from Ubong Friday, Musa Newman and Gabriel Okechukwu ensured 10-man Saraki Boys crashed to their second heaviest defeat of the season in Uyo.

And the tactician explained that his side was destabilized by the defender's red card but admitted they lost to a quality Promise Keepers.

"We are disappointed with the result though nothing wrong with us today [Sunday]," Makinwa told Goal.

"I must say we only played well and lost to a better team. It was a difficult game for us because we just couldn't stop with Akwa United when necessary.

"We did our best to stop them at several points but our efforts to curtail them in the first half was still enough to stop them from scoring.

"We were playing well but as soon as we got the red card, the rest was history. My boys were down psychologically after we were reduced to 10 and the home team had the opportunity to increase the tempo.

"It was a tough game and we have learned some lessons from it. We hope to work on our lapses before our next game.''