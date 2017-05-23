Anaekwe: It was special scoring ABS winning goal

The gaffer has nothing but praise for Saraki Boy and thinks he can become a player of the senior national team soon

Ebuka Anaekwe has expressed delight with his winner as ABS FC secured a 2-1 home win over El Kanemi Warriors at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

After Sunday's victory against the Borno Army, the defender believes his side is capable of challenging any team in the Nigerian topflight.

"It was special scoring the winning goal against El Kanemi Warriors as a defender," Anaekwe told Goal.

"I must say that it was great for me and brought back my confidence. With this, I will get a lot better and get me ready to commit fully to the ambition of the team.

"We thank God for the victory because it was a narrow escape, though we really outplayed them and deserved the victory at the end.

"We took total control of the game when we got the first goal, we should have ended the match scoring more goals in the first half.

"But we just couldn't utilize the several scoring chances we got, and somehow the opposing team leveled up and regained confidence.

"I was happy I got the chance to score our second goal in the match and delighted we defended the goal to beat El Kanemi.

"It was really a tough game for us, though not really difficult if we have taken our chances. We fought very hard and we were rewarded with a victory.

"In all, I think it was a good start for us and I believe the victory will raise our confidence level and shows we can face any team in the [Nigerian] league."