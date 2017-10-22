Anatomy of Dejan Lovren's 31-minute nightmare at Wembley

Dejan Lovren was hooked by Jurgen Klopp just 31 minutes into Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham - Getty images/sky sports

Dejan Lovren endured one of the most forgettable afternoons in recent Premier League memory when he was substituted after just 31 minutes of Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

It has recently emerged that Lovren requires medication in order to play through the pain of injury, but Gary Neville said on Sky Sports "it isn't his back that is Lovren's problem today."

Lovren was at fault for Tottenham's first two goals before Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ran out of patience with the Croatian centre-back.

It all started going wrong on four minutes when an innocuous-looking situation from a throw-in on the Tottenham right was returned to Kieran Trippier.

He lofted a hopeful ball into the right channel, and Lovren stepped up to catch Harry Kane offside, unaware that Joe Gomez (top of picture) is playing him on.

Lovren steps up but Kane is onside Credit: Sky Sports