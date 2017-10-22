Anatomy of Dejan Lovren's 31-minute nightmare at Wembley
Dejan Lovren endured one of the most forgettable afternoons in recent Premier League memory when he was substituted after just 31 minutes of Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.
It has recently emerged that Lovren requires medication in order to play through the pain of injury, but Gary Neville said on Sky Sports "it isn't his back that is Lovren's problem today."
Lovren was at fault for Tottenham's first two goals before Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ran out of patience with the Croatian centre-back.
It all started going wrong on four minutes when an innocuous-looking situation from a throw-in on the Tottenham right was returned to Kieran Trippier.
He lofted a hopeful ball into the right channel, and Lovren stepped up to catch Harry Kane offside, unaware that Joe Gomez (top of picture) is playing him on.
By the time he has realised, Kane easily peeled away to break clear and receive the ball, and ultimately finish past Simon Mignolet.
Then, came the worst of Lovren's mistakes, when he came forward to meet a long throw-out from Hugo Lloris.
In his desperation to ensure Kane cannot run at him, Lovren attempts to muscle his way in front of the striker and head the ball away.
He misjudges it horribly, and the ball sails over his head, with Kane already alert to the opportunity.
Kane breaks clear and ultimately squares to Son Heung-min, who scores the second.
On punditry, Jamie Redknapp observes: "I feel sorry for him. I don't know where he is now but he's in a dark place."
Lovren was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 31 minutes (though it has to be said that he didn't fare much better).
After the game, Peter Schmeichel accused Klopp of throwing his player under a bus by criticising Lovren's performance.
"If I am involved in this situation on the pitch, then Harry [Kane] cannot get the ball", Klopp said of Lovren's involvement in the second goal.
Telegraph Sport awarded Lovren a two out of 10 for his performance.