Ancelotti, Capello and Cannavaro - The candidates to replace Ventura

Italy could be looking for a new coach after failing to reach the World Cup, here we look at the candidates to replace Gian Piero Ventura.

Gian Piero Ventura has fallen on his own sword after Italy failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

After a qualifying campaign that saw a frustrating draw against Macedonia and a heavy defeat to Spain, Italy were consigned to the play-offs.

Standing in their way of a place at Russia 2018 were Sweden and Ventura's men were unable to make it past their Scandinavian rivals.

A 1-0 victory in Stockholm proved enough to secure Sweden's place at the showpiece tournament, the second leg in Milan ending goalless much to the ire of a packed San Siro.

In the aftermath of the aggregate defeat the pressure grew on Ventura to depart, and the 69-year-old has resigned as head coach following a meeting with the Italian Football Federation.

With plenty of time to pick a successor, we look at five men who could be in the frame to lead the Azzurri.

CARLO ANCELOTTI

Sacked by Bayern Munich in September, Carlo Ancelotti looks to be the top candidate to step up to the Azzurri challenge.

Ancelotti's record as a manager speaks for itself. Three Champions League crowns plus league titles in Italy, England, France and Germany. He also has three domestic cups in his trophy cabinet.

During his playing career, Ancelotti made 26 appearances for the national team but success did not come his way, that is unlikely to stop him being the favourite for the head coach role.

FABIO CAPELLO

Fabio Capello is not short of international experience having led England and Russia during his lengthy career.

He has yet to lead home country, though, and it could be one of the few jobs that could lure him away from Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.

Capello has actively backed Ancelotti to be the next Italy boss, and despite the 71-year-old insisting the job is not for him he is likely to be in the frame given his vast experience.