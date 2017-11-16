Ancelotti is the coach Italy want to replace Ventura after qualifying fiasco

Carlo Ancelotti's wealth of coaching experience puts him in pole position to replace Gian Piero Ventura at the head of the Italy national team.

Ventura was dismissed on Wednesday by FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio after failing to take Italy to the World Cup for the first time in over 60 years.

The coach had declined to offer his resignation in the wake of play-off defeat at the hands of Sweden, but his position was always going to be under threat following this week's historic failure.

Now Goal understands that Ancelotti, sacked himself by Bayern Munich after an underwhelming start to the 2017-18 season, is the man Tavecchio wants to put the Azzurri back on track.

Rediscovery is now the keyword around the Italian federation. The national team needs to rebuild after the qualifying debacle, and they will do so in a red-hot atmosphere. For the time being, the team will have to move forward without a captain at the helm.

Tavecchio, however, knows exactly who he wants. Ancelotti is his prime objective, and may have been for the World Cup even if Ventura had managed to secure passage to Russia. The FIGC chief is in no doubt that the former Bayern, Real Madrid and Milan coach can take Italy to the next level after years of relative mediocrity.

