Ancelotti should take Guangzhou Evergrande job – Scolari

Carlo Ancelotti should consider the Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao job if it is offered to him, the club's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari said.

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich on Thursday after a 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian has been linked to the Chinese Super League (CSL) previously, although he dismissed those reports as a joke.

Scolari, who took charge of Evergrande in 2015, said Ancelotti should jump at the chance to coach the six-time defending CSL champions.

"If Ancelotti is offered the opportunity to come to Guangzhou, he should consider grasping it," Scolari told a news conference.

"Evergrande is a fantastic club, with a great working environment. Not only for Ancelotti, Evergrande is a good destination for any coach who is linked with the club.

"My current contract at Evergrande runs until November 30 and of course, I'm willing to fulfil it.

"In the meantime, I will do my utmost to win as many titles as I can."

Scolari has led Evergrande to their past two titles, and his team are four points clear at the top with four games remaining this season.