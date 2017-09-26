Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern

The Poland sharp-shooter is reportedly unsettled at his current club, but his coach cannot see him leaving the Allianz Arena

Carlo Ancelotti says Robert Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern Munich, despite speculation over the striker's future.

The Poland international caused controversy last month when he appeared to question the Bundesliga champions' transfer policy.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge warned him about the comments and former captain Stefan Effenberg said he should be sold for his "attack" on the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with Lewandowski in the past, as have Paris Saint-Germain, who face them in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ancelotti, however, has no doubt Lewandowski will not leave the Allianz Arena.

"He has a four-year contract. Robert will end his career with Bayern," he told a news conference.

Bayern's form has been patchy in the early weeks of the season, with new signings James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso yet to adjust fully to their new surroundings, meaning veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery continue to be relied upon for inspiration in attack.

But Ancelotti sees no problem in trusting players who are 33 and 34 respectively to lead his team from the front.

"They are playing well this season," he said. "I had players in the past who played until they were 40, although they were defenders."

Ancelotti has few concerns when it comes to team selection for Wednesday's meeting with his old club, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and full-back Rafinha the only major absentees.

The Italian is happy to have the headache of trying to name his best side for a game he believes could be crucial to Bayern's chances of winning the group.

"All the players are available; it won't be easy to decide," he said. "We have to produce a complete performance in attack and defence.

"It's an important game. Obviously it won't decide anything yet, but we want to win the group."