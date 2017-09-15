Ancelotti must take action or he'll have 'total chaos' at Bayern, warns Matthaus

All is not well with at the Bundesliga champions, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller having gone public with their criticisms

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus has warned Carlo Ancelotti he is close to experiencing "total chaos" at Bayern Munich unless he takes drastic action with his players.

Tuesday's 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the Champions League was not without criticism and Ancelotti's side have already been beaten in the league following a shock defeat to Hoffenheim.

Internal disputes and disagreements have not helped matters, with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller among those that have expressed their dissatisfaction at the situation at the club.

First, Lewandowski criticised his team-mates for not assisting him more as he attempted to win the Golden Boot last season, while he has also hit out at the club's spending in the summer transfer window.

Similarly, Muller has gone public with his frustrations at being left on the bench at the start of the new season, while Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have not held back either.

And Matthaus, who made over 300 Bundesliga appearances for the club, believes Ancelotti must lay down the law, even if it means harsh disciplinary actions against his own players.

He told Bild: "It has been a long time since there was this much unrest at FC Bayern.

"The processes on the pitch are not working and you can't be satisfied with the performances this season.

"Ancelotti must be hard now. Harder than he has been over the last one-and-a-half years. Otherwise he will have total chaos soon. I don't know if he is willing to do that, or if he already does it internally.

"Ancelotti must have talks with the team. He must get his team fit, also [working on] the way they play. He must discipline his players and fight against everything that endangers success. If necessary he has to send a player to the stands, too."