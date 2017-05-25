Ander Herrera backs Antoine Griezmann for Manchester United move and to become Cristiano Ronaldo's heir

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera was overflowing with praise for Antoine Griezmann as he tipped the French international to emulate the success of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Atletico Madrid forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer and, after months of denying he had any desire to leave Los Rojiblancos, Griezmann has hinted that the move could happen in the last few days.

On Monday, Griezmann suggested that there was a “six out of 10” chance of him joining United while speaking on French television and the following day, the France international said he was 'ready' to leave Atletico.

Speaking after United's 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax, which secured Champions League football for Jose Mourinho's side next season, Herrera talked up the prospect of playing alongside Griezmann in the new campaign.

“Griezmann is a brilliant player, a phenomenon,” Herrera told Cadena Ser. “He is a star and all the teams in the world would want him. However, Griezmann is still an Atletico Madrid player and I respect Atletico and their fans.

“I've said it in the past, after [Real Madrid's] Cristiano Ronaldo and [Barcelona's Lionel] Messi, he is in that group of those that can become their possible successors.”

Juan Mata, Herrera's United team-mate, added: “When I was at school a six out of 10 was considered OK. I would take that. Griezmann is a great player and I like great players. He has quality, he gets goals.

“I don't know him but he seems like a good person so... I don't know what will happen but of course I like him.”