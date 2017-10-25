Ander Herrera: Criticism of Man Utd team-mates has not affected 'fantastic relationship' with Jose Mourinho

Ander Herrera has insisted the fallout from Manchester United’s shock defeat against Huddersfield Town has not affected his “fantastic relationship” with Jose Mourinho as they prepare for a crucial clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Herrera faced heavy criticism from his manager after the 2-1 loss to Huddersfield last weekend, with Mourinho unhappy at the midfielder’s admission that David Wagner’s side begun the game with a better attitude.

“Oh my God,” Mourinho said after hearing Herrera’s comments. “When a player says that, when a player feels that, I think they should all go to the press conference and explain why because I cannot explain that.”

Speaking after United’s 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the League Cup on Tuesday, Herrera said: “If you listen properly to what I said, I just said in the first 30 minutes they had a better attitude than us.

“That is what happened. After that we had a good attitude and we were even close to drawing the game, which is not easy after playing bad for the first 30 minutes. That is what I said but now we want to forget what happened.”

Herrera in action against Swansea City on Tuesday night Credit: PA