Lewandowski leads Bayern Munich to victory

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso were enough to give a below-par Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts had the better of the chances at the Constant Vanden Stockstadion, but their first goal in the competition this season would ultimately count for little.

Sofiane Hanni cancelled out Lewandowski's well-worked opener, but Anderlecht could not keep the pressure on and Tolisso turned from provider to scorer as he netted a 77th-minute winner.

Bayern lost Thiago Alcantara and Arjen Robben to injury, with Arturo Vidal grimacing as he was withdrawn late on, but Jupp Heynckes' men retain a slim hope of topping Group B on the final matchday.

The Bundesliga champions must beat Unai Emery's goal-crazy side, who thrashed Celtic 7-1 elsewhere in the group, by more than three goals if they are to usurp the French superstars.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are still without a point in this year's tournament and will take on Celtic in Glasgow needing a big win to secure third place and a Europa League spot.

The hosts left top scorer Henry Onyekuru on the bench but had the better of the first half and will have been frustrated not to have been ahead at the interval against a disjointed Bayern.

Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was forced into action after just eight minutes, blocking Lukasz Teodorczyk's shot and then saving comfortably from Hanni on the follow-up.

Dennis Appiah then tested Ulreich at his near post with a well-struck effort before Anderlecht's best chance of the first half arrived in the 30th minute. Teodorczyk was found completely unmarked and with only the goalkeeper to beat but could only scuff his shot wide.