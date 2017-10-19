Anderlecht's Onyekuru disappointed with PSG loss

The Nigerian winger impressed for the Belgian champions but could not help them survive the Parisians' onslaught

Henry Onyekuru is disappointed with Anderlecht’s comprehensive home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter.

Unai Emery’s men cruised to a 4-0 victory over the White and Purple as the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani and Neymar all got on the scoresheet with substitute Angel Di Maria adding gloss to the win.

Onyekuru was a thorn in the flesh of the Parisians' defence for the entire duration of the tie and had three chances to get on the scoresheet but saw two brilliantly saved by Alphonse Areola while the other crashed the woodwork.

The on-loan Everton winger then took to the social media to reveal his frustration, and also praised the fans for their support.

“Thanks to everyone that came to support us,” Onyekuru tweeted.

“Very tough game and we are disappointed with the result. I feel blessed to be apart of tonight”



