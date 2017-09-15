Anderlecht director opens door to Man Utd move for Dendoncker

The Belgian side's sporting director says the club will “work” with the midfielder to help him switch to a big club in the future

Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holden says the club are working with Manchester United target Leander Dendoncker to help him secure a big move away in the future.

The 22-year-old reportedly caught the eye of both the Red Devils and Everton after helping his side win the Belgian top flight while also reaching the Europa League quarter-finals last season.

Van Holden has revealed that Dendoncker was disappointed at not securing a move away in the summer, with his early-season form suffering as a result.

However, the Anderlecht chief has opened the door to a move in the future by revealing the club will do all they can to help him secure his dream switch.

“Dendoncker’s head was elsewhere,” he told Sport/Foot. “He showed his disappointment during training at not being transferred. His mate Youri Tielemans went to Monaco and he was training with the national team, and he wanted, like them, to play in the biggest leagues.

“Certain people in his entourage put pressure on me, on the club or on his agent, Christophe Henrotay. Today, we’re prepared to pay him based on his status of key player and to work on his future transfer like we did for Youri. In fact, we all have an interest in working together.”

Dendoncker will aim to catch the eye in this year's Champions League, although his Anderlecht side got off to a bad start as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands over Bayern Munich in Germany.

Their next match in Europe's premier club competition is a home fixture against Celtic on September 27.