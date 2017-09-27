Anderlecht vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Celtic will attempt to pick up their first points in Group B when they take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side were on the receiving end of a 5-0 beating by Paris Saint-Germain in their opening match of the tournament and they will hope to bounce back with a win in Belgium.

The Hoops come into the match on a high too, having comfortably defeated bitter rivals Rangers over the weekend.

Game Anderlecht vs Celtic Date Wednesday, September 27 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Olivier Ntcham Moussa Dembele Celtic More

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport ESPN, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app

In the US, the game will not be broadcast live on television, but it be available to stream online using WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel Online stream N/A WatchESPN / Fox Sports Go / Match Pass

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Anderlecht players Goalkeepers Sels, Boeckx, De Jong Defenders Sa, Deschacht, Mbodji, Spajic, Appiah, Obradovic, Sowah, Delcroix Midfielders Najar, Gerkens, Stanciu, Kums, Trebel, Dendoncker, Hanni Forwards Onyekuru, Chipciu, Bruno, Beric, Teodorczyk, Harbaoui

Anderlecht will be without the services of Sven Kums, who is suspended, while Andy Najar is out of contention due to injury.

Doubts remain over the fitness of Ivan Obradovic, Serigne Mbodji and Lukasz Teodorczyk, with the trio likely to be assessed closer to kick-off.

Potential Anderlecht starting XI: Boeckx; Appiah, Spajic, Deschacht, Sowah; Dendoncker, Trebel, Stanciu, Hanni, Bruno, Harbaoui.

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Hazard Defenders Simunovic, Gamba, Boyata, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Ajer, Duffy, McCart, McInroy, Ralston, Welsh, Tierney, Bell Midfielders Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Rogic, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, McLaughlin, Hill, Hendry, Eboue Forwards Griffiths, Dembele, Hayes, Edouard, Miller, Watson, Johnston, Aitchison

The Bhoys will be without Eric Sviatchenko and Kouassi Eboue, who are both ruled out due to injuries.

Moussa Dembele started Celtic's Old Firm win over Rangers on the bench, but the French attacker could join Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair in a three-pronged attack, while Dedryk Boyata is also in line to start.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney; Armstrong, Brown, Rogic; Sinclair, Dembele, Griffiths.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Brendan Rodgers Celtic More

Anderlecht are slight favourites at 6/4 according to dabblebet , with Celtic priced at 9/5 to win in Belgium. A draw is available at odds of 12/5.

Click here to get all the latest odds and markets for the Champions League clash between Anderlecht and Celtic.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Dani Alves PSG Scott Sinclair Celtic Champions League More

Read More