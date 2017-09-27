Anderlecht vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Celtic will attempt to pick up their first points in Group B when they take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Brendan Rodgers' side were on the receiving end of a 5-0 beating by Paris Saint-Germain in their opening match of the tournament and they will hope to bounce back with a win in Belgium.
The Hoops come into the match on a high too, having comfortably defeated bitter rivals Rangers over the weekend.
|Game
|Anderlecht vs Celtic
|Date
|Wednesday, September 27
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport ESPN, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
In the US, the game will not be broadcast live on television, but it be available to stream online using WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|WatchESPN / Fox Sports Go / Match Pass
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Anderlecht players
|Goalkeepers
|Sels, Boeckx, De Jong
|Defenders
|Sa, Deschacht, Mbodji, Spajic, Appiah, Obradovic, Sowah, Delcroix
|Midfielders
|Najar, Gerkens, Stanciu, Kums, Trebel, Dendoncker, Hanni
|Forwards
|Onyekuru, Chipciu, Bruno, Beric, Teodorczyk, Harbaoui
Anderlecht will be without the services of Sven Kums, who is suspended, while Andy Najar is out of contention due to injury.
Doubts remain over the fitness of Ivan Obradovic, Serigne Mbodji and Lukasz Teodorczyk, with the trio likely to be assessed closer to kick-off.
Potential Anderlecht starting XI: Boeckx; Appiah, Spajic, Deschacht, Sowah; Dendoncker, Trebel, Stanciu, Hanni, Bruno, Harbaoui.
|Position
|Celtic players
|Goalkeepers
|Gordon, De Vries, Hazard
|Defenders
|Simunovic, Gamba, Boyata, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Ajer, Duffy, McCart, McInroy, Ralston, Welsh, Tierney, Bell
|Midfielders
|Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Rogic, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, McLaughlin, Hill, Hendry, Eboue
|Forwards
|Griffiths, Dembele, Hayes, Edouard, Miller, Watson, Johnston, Aitchison
The Bhoys will be without Eric Sviatchenko and Kouassi Eboue, who are both ruled out due to injuries.
Moussa Dembele started Celtic's Old Firm win over Rangers on the bench, but the French attacker could join Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair in a three-pronged attack, while Dedryk Boyata is also in line to start.
Potential Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney; Armstrong, Brown, Rogic; Sinclair, Dembele, Griffiths.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Anderlecht are slight favourites at 6/4 according to dabblebet , with Celtic priced at 9/5 to win in Belgium. A draw is available at odds of 12/5.
GAME PREVIEW
Celtic have been the dominant force in Scottish football for the past number of years, but they have not managed to impose themselves on the continental stage during that period.
Their five-goal annihilation at the hands of PSG on matchday one was their worst home defeat in Europe and in the lead-up to the game against Anderlecht, it is notable that they have not won in their last 16 away games in Europe.
However, despite that, Rodgers has spoken positively about what he perceives to be a continued improvement in his players, who he feels are gradually making the step to the next level.
A win over Anderlecht, who are struggling domestically, would be seen as another step on that journey and, crucially, it would put three valuable points on the board as the Hoops attempt to stay at the continent's top table for as long as possible this season.