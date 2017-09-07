Anderson will get 500th wicket at Lord's – Stokes

The stage appeared set for James Anderson on Thursday, but England team-mate Ben Stokes stole the limelight with his superb bowling display.

Ben Stokes is sure James Anderson will claim his 500th Test wicket in the third Test at Lord's after being kept waiting on Thursday.

Anderson took two wickets on day one against West Indies to move to within one of the landmark as the tourists were all out for 123.

It was Stokes who was the hero, returning career-best figures of 6-22, though England soon surrendered the initiative by collapsing to 46-4 in response.

With Anderson on the brink of history, Stokes did not feel too bad about stealing his thunder to put himself on the bowling honours board, having already secured a spot on the batting one.

"He's got another innings to get it," the Durham all-rounder told Sky Sports.

"I'm sure he will get it as well and at Lord's – what a place to get it."

On the contest itself, which will determine the outcome of a three-match series that is tied at 1-1, Stokes added: "We've done extremely well to bowl them out for around 120, [but] obviously we lost two wickets more than we wanted to.

"It was a very difficult day for the batsmen, the ball swung all day, but we would have liked to only lose one or two wickets at the end there."

The 26-year-old also reserved special praise for outgoing bowling coach Ottis Gibson, who is leaving to coach South Africa at the end of the series.

"I wanted to say thanks to Ottis," Stokes added. "It's been a hard six or seven weeks with the bowling, I haven't felt I've done the team justice. He's put in hours and hours with me.

"It's a special feeling to be on the honours board. No one can ever take that away from you."