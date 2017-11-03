Anderson brands final as clash between Malaysia's 2 best teams

Zac Anderson is looking for the perfect final match for Kedah, in every sense of the word.





Having famously missed out of FA Cup final earlier in the season, Zachary Anderson is working hard to ensure that he doesn't suffer the same heartbreak the second time around.

When Kedah line up against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in the final of the 2017 Malaysia Cup, the 26-year-old Anderson looks set to be one of the first names on the team sheet having been rested and saved when the two sides clashed last weekend in the Super League.

The burly Australian centre back forms one half of the defensive partnership alongside club captain, Khairul Helmi and his presence is undoubtedly needed against the fearsome strike force of league champions, JDT.

"I pride myself in playing against the best. Any professional wants to play against the best players. This weekend, it's a fantastic opportunity. For me, it's the best two teams in Malaysia this season. They have fantastic attacking players but I'm looking forward to play against them and we'll do our best."

"We're confident, we've prepared well and we've had a good season together. One more game, 90 minutes. Today [Thursday] we'll train hard and tomorrow we'll prepare well and go into the game with plenty of confidence and huge support from Kedah fans on Saturday night," said Anderson to Goal before Thursday's training session.

The former Central Coast Mariners players had earlier announced on his social media that he will not be extending his contract with Kedah after they beat Selangor in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup quarterfinals. Anderson remains appreciative of the time spent with the Red Eagles and wants to put in one last big effort for the fans who have been behind him all season long.

"Whenever you come to a club, you want to come to a club to win trophies. So far we've won two cups and we're in the final of the third. For me as an individual, I'm very happy with the season and I want to finish the season strongly. The club has been very good to me and the fans have been amazing. I want to finish in the right way," added Anderson.

It will be a big task that await Anderson in the final given the array of attacking talents at JDT's disposal but the 6ft 3in centre back has proven before that he is a big game player, and it doesn't come any bigger than the Malaysia Cup final.