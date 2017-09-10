Anderson ends landmark week atop ICC Test bowling rankings

James Anderson is back at the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings in the week he claimed his 500th five-day wicket.

A memorable week for James Anderson has ended with England's record wicket-taker returning to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Anderson claimed his 500th five-day scalp in the third Test against West Indies at Lord's, becoming only the third seamer and sixth bowler in all to reach the figure.

In addition, the 35-year-old went on to return career-best figures of 7-42 in the Windies' second innings as England triumphed by nine wickets to win the three-match series 2-1.

As a result, Anderson has now attained his highest rating of 896 points in the ICC rankings and replaced Ravindra Jadeja as number one.

Anderson previously occupied top spot last August. He is the oldest fast bowler to lead the rankings since Glenn McGrath in 2006.

McGrath (563) and Walsh (519) are the two fast bowlers with more Test wickets than Anderson (506).

The ICC batting rankings continue to be led by the two men who will serve as captains in the upcoming Ashes series, with Australia skipper Steve Smith still in front of England's Joe Root.