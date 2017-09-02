Anderson: England and Australia need consistency ahead of brutal Ashes series

With the next Ashes series fast approaching, James Anderson has highlighted the need for consistency from both England and Australia.

James Anderson believes both England and Australia need to find some consistency ahead of what he expects to be a "brutal" Ashes series.

England head to Australia in November bidding for a fifth Ashes triumph in six series, but a 5-0 whitewash on their last trip Down Under in 2013/14 will still linger in the memory.

Joe Root's men suffered a shock second-Test defeat to West Indies this week, while Australia were similarly stunned in their opener in Bangladesh, and both sides have won only one of their last four series.

Anderson says the teams must find form quickly if they are to hit the ground running in the first Test in Brisbane on November 23.

"I think we are in similar situations," England's leading Test wicket taker told Omnisport. "We've gone through a bit of a transition, got young players coming into the side, settling in.

"Both [teams have] got very talented players and the form over the last 12 to 18 months has been a bit inconsistent, so I think both sides are striving for that bit of consistency and form heading into the winter.

"I think it can be [difficult] if you're not playing well. If you're not on the top of your game it is a brutal place to tour. Obviously with the crowds, the media and the opposition on the field it can be a tough place to go.

"I think we need everyone playing well, it's as simple as that. You can't go to Australia and only two or three players play well, you need the nucleus of the side to play well."

