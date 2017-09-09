Anderson eyes McGrath tally after joining 500 club

England paceman James Anderson is setting his sights high after entering an elite list of bowlers to claim 500 Test wickets.

James Anderson has set his sights on bettering Glenn McGrath's Test-wicket haul after becoming the third seamer in history to join the 500 club.

The England opener clean bowled West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite for his milestone moment on day two of the third Test at Lord's on Friday.

Australia legend McGrath (563) and Windies great Courtney Walsh (519) are the only other pace bowlers to have reached such a landmark.

Anderson, who later claimed his 501st victim in his 129th Test with another beauty to clean up Kieran Powell, is now 35 but feels capable of playing for some time yet and is setting his sights high.

"It feels good. It's still a bit surreal and I can't quite believe I've got this many wickets or played as much cricket as I have," he told Sky Sports.

"I am loving playing cricket at the moment - I'm bowling well, feel fit and want to keep playing as long as I possibly can. If I can play for another couple of years I might get somewhere near [McGrath].

"I had a taste of international cricket early on and knew that was what I wanted to do - play for England.

"There were some dark times - I got injured and left out of the side but that made me more determined to improve. I knew I had some skills and I just tried to develop that.

"I love playing cricket, it's been my passion since I was kid, and playing for my country in Tests at Lord's is something that I wouldn't ever have dreamed of.

"I'm relieved more than anything to get it out of the way, so to get it early in this innings was a happy moment for me.

"I'd swung a few in the previous over so I thought I'd try a wobble and it nipped back down the slope. I heard Nasser [Hussain's] wise words about pitching the ball up so that's what I tried to do.

"Lord's is a special place for me - to get my first wicket here and my 500th here is something that will live with me for a long time. Having my family and friends in the crowd made it even more special."

West Indies ended day two on 93-3 in their second innings, a lead of 22 runs.