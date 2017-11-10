Anderson named England vice-captain ahead of Ashes

With Ben Stokes missing, England appointed James Anderson as vice-captain ahead of the Ashes.

England's all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson has been named vice-captain for his team's Ashes tour in Australia.

Fast bowler Anderson replaces Ben Stokes as Joe Root's deputy ahead of the first Test, which begins in Brisbane on November 23.

Along with the likes of former skipper Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad, the 35-year-old, who has taken 506 Test wickets, provides England with much-needed experience.

England confirmed the appointment of Anderson on Friday.

Anderson has enjoyed a decent start in Australia, taking four wickets in England's tour opener against a Western Australia XI last week.

Stokes was named in England's touring party for the five-match series but is yet to arrive in Australia as he continues to be the subject of an active police investigation.

The all-rounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident in Bristol in September. Stokes was released under investigation without charge, but has since been suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until the police conclude their case.