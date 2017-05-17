Andik excited to be playing alongside Amri

Indonesia star Andik Vermansyah is excited that to be playing alongside evergreen Malaysia forward Amri Yahyah, when the latter rejoins Selangor.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The announcement of evergreen forward Amri Yahyah's return to boyhood club Selangor hogged the headlines of sports publications in Malaysia on Thursday.

The Red Giants fans did not have to wait long to catch the 36-year old player in action, when later that day he featured for them in Selangor's friendly against Premier League side MISC-MIFA in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

The development was evidently received well by the fans, as around 300 of them, a good number considering the sudden nature of the announcement and that it was a working day, thronged the pitch to welcome Selangor's golden boy home, during the match that eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

But not only the fans and the media were excited for the return, as his teammates too were eager to be playing alongside him. This includes Indonesia international Andik Vermansyah, a household name in Selangor and Malaysia himself.

"Amri is a good player, he had played for a long time for Selangor and Malaysia, everyone knows him.

"I am very proud to be able to play alongside Amri at the same team," said the winger when asked by Goal following the match.

The 25-year old winger himself is returning to the Red Giants' squad, with head coach Maniam Pachaiappan re-registering him in the mid-season transfer window, following a lengthy injury.

And just like Amri, the MISC friendly too was Andik's first match for Selangor in a long while.

"I am very happy to be able to rejoin my teammates, I've missed my friends, the management and the fans.

"I will work my hardest to help Selangor again," he vowed.

When asked about his effort to get back to full fitness and his performance in the friendly, the Indonesian responded that he feels just like at home.

"I'm working on my chemistry (with teammates), but although I've been away for four months, I don't really feel like a new player here," answered Andik.