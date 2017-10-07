Andorra 0 Portugal 2: Rested Ronaldo the saviour for Euro 2016 champions

Portugal face a do-or-die concluding Group B clash with leaders Switzerland after Cristiano Ronaldo inspired them to a 2-0 win in Andorra.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to keep Portugal's hopes of automatic World Cup qualification alive, breaking the deadlock in a hard-fought 2-0 win away to Andorra in Group B.

Ronaldo, one booking away from a suspension, was named among the substitutes on Saturday by coach Fernando Santos ahead of the crunch clash against Switzerland on Tuesday.

But, after a goalless first half, Santos was forced to turn to his star man and risk Ronaldo getting a yellow card that would see him missing that crucial concluding fixture.

The Real Madrid superstar thrived on the pressure by scoring his 15th goal of the qualifying campaign to draw level with Poland's prolific Robert Lewandowski 18 minutes after his introduction, poking in a Joao Mario cross from close range.

Ricardo Quaresma and Bernardo Silva were wasteful but an Andorra equaliser was never likely and Andre Silva scrambled in a late second to guarantee the points for his side, while Ronaldo successfully avoided a booking.

With Switzerland maintaining their perfect record by winning 5-2 at home to Hungary, Portugal - who have confirmed a play-off place at least - will have to beat the Group B leaders in Lisbon to snatch top spot.

Ronaldo scored twice in the first four minutes in the return game a year ago, but without their talisman the Euro 2016 winners toiled to break down Andorra's stubborn resistance.

Defenders Pepe and Luis Neto sent early efforts off target before Quaresma missed the first clear chance after 24 minutes.

Nelson Semedo's viciously inswinging right-wing cross flicked off Ildefonso Lima's head and Quaresma, arriving at the back post, headed wide with the goal at his mercy.

Quaresma almost rapidly made amends but Josep Gomes punched his cross-shot away with his first meaningful involvement, then Andre Silva lashed a volley over the crossbar after a defensive mix-up.