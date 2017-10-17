Andre Arendse: European clubs missed out on Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune’s talent

Khune has established himself as one of the best players in the country since making his breakthrough in 2007

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse says European clubs missed out on Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune.

“Itu is very happy at Chiefs. Chiefs have also been fantastic to Itu and it is also the preference of clubs in Europe. I think that clubs abroad and have missed out on the talent of Itu by not bringing him to the European stage and I think it is their loss,” Arendse told IOL.

Khune was among the few players that received offers from Europe after Bafana’s 2010 Fifa World Cup campaign.

However, the goalkeeper opted to stay put at his beloved Amakhosi where he has won two PSL titles.

During his playing career, Arendse played for English clubs Oxford United and Fulham and he also played 67 times for Bafana.

“I’m not sure about the gap. It is all about Itu Khune, who is so experienced at international level and he is so big for the country at national level," he added

“That’s why he is there and that’s why he is performing,” Arendse concluded.

Khune has been linked with German side Hannover 96 and English giants Arsenal FC down the years.