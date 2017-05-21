Andre Ayew heads home a late winner as West Ham fight back to finish above Burnley

Andre Ayew headed a second-half winner as West Ham gatecrashed Burnley's party by snatching a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor.

Already assured of Premier League survival and their highest finish since 1975, the Clarets were in the mood to celebrate on the final day and Sam Vokes enlivened the atmosphere further by putting them ahead.

But Sofiane Feghouli responded with a quick leveller and, after Sean Dyche's men wasted several chances to reclaim the lead, Ayew punished the hosts by pouncing on a rebound after 72 minutes.

It made for a slightly disappointing end to the season for Burnley, who had claimed 10 of their 11 wins at home, but the appreciation of their fans for a fine effort was not tainted.

View photos Vokes continued his spell of good form by opening the scoring (Getty) More

Enthusiasm got the better of a number of supporters as they ran on to the pitch at the final whistle, delaying the team's planned lap of appreciation, but the area was cleared by stewards.

They can still look ahead to next season in good heart while West Ham, despite the result, must take stock after a campaign in which they have slipped back.

Burnley started well and almost grabbed the lead in the first minute after James Collins misjudged a bouncing ball, but Andre Gray snatched at the chance.

West Ham also threatened in a lively start to the game, but Tom Heaton was equal to the impressive Feghouli's well-struck shot.

View photos Feghouli got West Ham back onto level terms (Getty) More

Burnley pressed again but Vokes failed to make a clean connection after being picked out in front of goal by Robbie Brady and James Tarkowski headed over from a corner.

Their reward came in the 23rd minute when Gray whipped in a low cross and Vokes made no mistake from close range after Jeff Hendrick failed to make contact.

The lead lasted just four minutes, however, as West Ham responded with a neat move which saw Ayew flick the ball into the path of Feghouli and the Algerian drilled a low shot past Heaton.

Feghouli might have had another soon after but blasted over, while Gray missed a good chance to restore the Clarets' lead just before half-time when he backheeled narrowly wide from Brady's cross.

View photos Ayew nodded home the winner late in the second-half (Getty) More

Read More