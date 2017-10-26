Andre Ayew: West Ham players will 'give everything' for manager Slaven Bilic

Andre Ayew has insisted the West Ham United players are behind under-fire manager Slaven Bilic after they battled back to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup at Wembley.

Ayew scored two goals in West Ham’s 3-2 win, which relieved some of the pressure on Bilic after another difficult start to the season.

West Ham have faced accusations that they are failing to run enough during games, but Ayew said the team is giving “everything” for the manager.

“When you are at a club like West Ham and the results are difficult, the manager is under pressure for sure,” Ayew said. “But so are the players. We have to keep working hard and the manager knows the players are behind him. We will give everything we can.

“Not only for the manager but for ourselves too. We have to wear the shirt with a lot of pride. There is a fighting spirit.”

Bilic has been under growing pressure at West Ham Credit: REUTERS More