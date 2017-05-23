Andre Dirrell's trainer and uncle 'suspended indefinitely' by the World Boxing Council after punching opponent

Dirrell's uncle could face up to 25 years in prison: Getty

Andre Dirrell’s trainer and uncle, who attacked his nephew’s opponent in the ring last weekend, has been “suspended indefinitely” by the World Boxing Council.

Leon Lawson landed several punches to the face of Jose Uzcategui in the immediate aftermath of his controversial disqualification from Saturday night’s IBF super middleweight fight in Maryland.

The Venezuelan lost the bout for throwing several illegal low blows.

That prompted Lawson to climb into the ring and punch Uzcategui flush in the jaw. He landed two more blows before exiting the ring and fleeing the scene. He remains on the run from police.

“The WBC is suspending indefinitely Mr. Leon Lawson from participating in any WBC sanctioned fight in any form or manner,” the WBC said in a statement published on their website.

“The actions which have been seen all over the world, in which Mr. Lawson attacks and punches with bare fists fighter Jose Uzcategui, have created regrettable damages to our sport.

“The WBC rejects any form of foul play, aggression and behaviour.

“We will seek a meeting with Mr. Lawson to offer several forms of help to address this grave situation.”

Lawson faces up to 25 years in prison for his actions, after being charged with first and second degree assault by lawmakers for the attack.

After the fight, Dirrell apologised for his uncle’s behaviour.

“I'm sorry for what my coach has done. My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried,” said Dirrell. “He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him.”