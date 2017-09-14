Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella

Vincenzo Montella was pleased to see Andre Silva net a confidence-boosting hat-trick in AC Milan's demolition of Austria Wien.

Andre Silva needed the outstanding performance and hat-trick he delivered against Austria Wien to kick-start his AC Milan career, according to coach Vincenzo Montella.

The Portugal international had scored twice in Europa League qualifying and added three more to his tally for his new club in the opening game of the group stage campaign.

A matchball was just reward for a wonderful display in which Silva linked up with Hakan Calhanoglu and Nikola Kalinic, with Montella suggesting the victory would do the forward a great deal of good.

"Andre Silva was hungry and he got his goals," he told Sky Sport Italia. "These are different games than in Serie A and so he was allowed to take advantage of his ability to attack space against a defence that was playing a high line.

"This performance and these goals will undoubtedly give him more confidence - he really needed it."

And Montella also had words of praise for Calhanoglu, who created two of Silva's three goals as well as scoring the opener himself in the 5-1 success.

He added: "Calhanoglu showed great quality besides his goal. He created goals for his strikers and he moved forward really well."