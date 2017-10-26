Andrea Atzeni on course for historic fifth in a row at Doncaster

Plenty in God’s Own County think that Yorkshire should be an independent monarchy: if they are looking for a new King of the North, they might do worse than a brilliant jockey from Sardinia.

Andrea Atzeni, the 26-year-old Italian, has won Doncaster’s Racing Post Trophy for the past four years. You have to go back until the early 19th century to find a jockey scoring five in a row in a major race such as this famous old Group One.

Atzeni has won the Racing Post Trophy for four different trainers: Kingston Hill for Roger Varian in 2013, then Elm Park for Andrew Balding, Marcel for Peter Chapple-Hyam and Rivet for William Haggas. It looked this week that he might not get a tilt at his five-fer.

“It didn’t have a ride until Monday,” he said. “But my agent got me on Chilean and I’m delighted. It feels different, going to a course knowing you’ve won a big race there four times but I will prepare the same. Walk the track, into the jockey’s room, sauna and steam.”

At just 8st 7lb, he is left sweating on his weight less than others. “I just had to get my passport sorted this morning: 156cm, or five foot and something.”

The larger part of the partnership on Saturday, Chilean, has run three times: winning over a mile on the all-weather at Chelmsford and then on heavy ground at Haydock last time out over the same distance, staying on well to land a Listed race. Clearly, a Group One represents a big step up in class, and “Aidan O’Brien will have a say”, as Atzeni puts it of the Ballydoyle cavalry charge.

