Andrew Strauss defends decision allowing Ben Stokes to extend time in IPL despite subsequent injury fears

Director of cricket Andrew Strauss has no regrets about allowing Ben Stokes to play an extended part in this year’s Indian Premier League even though the all-rounder has since sustained a knee injury that has overshadowed England’s preparations for the Champions Trophy.

Strauss gave Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler permission to miss England’s two-match one-day series against Ireland earlier this month to continue playing in the IPL.

However, both Stokes and Woakes have been dogged by injury in the run-up to the Champions Trophy, which England begin on Thursday with a match against Bangladesh at The Oval.

Stokes has been restricted to bowling just five overs for his country since returning from India after his left knee flared up during the recent ODIs against South Africa.

Woakes missed the final two matches of that series with a thigh injury, although England insist the fast bowler was only left out as a precaution.

Strauss has been keen to encourage players to experience the IPL in the hope it will broaden their horizons and help England finally land a major one-day title after years of underachievement.

And he has no regrets over that stance even through the extra workload for Stokes and Woakes has potentially undermined their country’s chances of success in the Champions Trophy.

“That is the slight risk you take when you make people available for a chunk of cricket that is outside the international schedule,” said Strauss. “Injuries are part and parcel of the life generally but on one hand you weigh-up the potential risk and on the other you ask what they can potentially gain from that experience.

“Thankfully I don’t think those injuries are of massive concern at this stage. It’s very much precautionary that they’re not playing.”

While Strauss downplayed concerns over Stokes, Trevor Bayliss, England’s coach, has admitted the 25-year-old, who had a scan on his knee on Tuesday, may only be able to take his place in the team on Thursday as a specialist batsman.

“If that’s the way it pans out, yes,” said the Australian. “It’s a strange one – he can run around the field like a madman and not feel it but as soon as he bowls at full pace it grabs a little bit. So hopefully it’s nothing major.”

Questioned on Stokes specifically and the extra care that needs to be taken over managing him, Strauss said: “This is nothing new to us. We’ve had to manage workloads for a number of years. He’s an all-rounder and he plays in all formats.

“If you look at what he does – he’s such an influential player. It’s a great fillip for the game in this country to have a genuinely world-class, potential superstar in our ranks. Just think what that can do in terms of attracting people to the game.

