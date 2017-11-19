Andy Carroll needed watching from the first minute

Andre Marriner would have seen Andy Carroll’s name on the teamsheet roughly an hour before kick-off. The first thing he should have done was get together with his assistants and ensure all eyes would be on the striker in the first few minutes.

Marriner needed to be in Carroll’s zone; instead, he was too far away from the action after just 10 seconds when Carroll used his elbows illegally on Marvin Zeegelaar. It was a definite yellow-card offence, borderline red, but Carroll got away with it.

Referees, like players, must be prepared and these are the sort of discussions that need to be had in the dressing room ahead of their warm-up. You must identify players, like Carroll, who are capable of disruption early on because they are catalysts to change the game. This is not turning players into victims but an essential part of the referee’s prep.

A red would have been harsh yesterday because Carroll did not use a bent arm, which leads to a dismissal. But the blood, the prostrate player and the furious reaction told their own story, and Carroll was not even booked until later in the game.

On Saturday, Graham Scott proved himself equally switched off at the start of Leicester City’s game with Manchester City by not sending off Vincent Kompany for denying Jamie Vardy a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Graham Scott should have sent Vincent Kompany off Credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images More

Scott lacks experience at elite level but his assistant should have told him what colour the card needed to be. Wrong decisions can prompt a lot of reaction.

All this makes it very difficult for referees to get matches back on track. This doesn’t always happen and, at Crystal Palace on Saturday, I think Anthony Taylor bought an outrageous dive by Oumar Niasse.

Keith Hackett is a former referee and resident expert on You Are The Ref.Com