Andy Murray's comeback match against Roger Federer was 'very encouraging' says Leon Smith

Andy Murray's return to the match court on Tuesday might not have delivered the intensity of a grand-slam contest, what with Roger Federer pulling on a kilt and Murray himself reaching for a tartan cap and wig.

Yet these were only the trappings. Underneath the humour, there was an unpredictability to Federer's attacks that cannot be simulated in a practice environment.

Reflecting on the show at Glasgow's SSE Hydro, Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith argued on Wednesday that this light-hearted exhibition could serve as an important staging post in Murray's recovery from his chronic hip injury.

"It’s still a long way to go before putting yourself through a fully competitive match," said Smith, when asked about Murray's entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 defeat at Federer's hands.

"But considering where he was eight weeks ago and that there is eight weeks until Australia it is very encouraging.

Roger Federer and Murray meet at the net on Tuesday night More