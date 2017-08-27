Andy Murray's hip problem has cost him the US Open and could cost him a top-20 world ranking if he takes extended break

You could tell from Andy Murray’s demeanour at his press conference here on Saturday night how hard he had tried to make the starting line-up for the US Open, which starts here on Monday. The 30-year-old Scot appeared to be close to tears as he revealed that he was having to pull out of the tournament because of his ongoing hip problem.

“This is actually why I didn’t want to come in here,” an emotional Murray said after it was announced that he would be making a brief statement to explain his withdrawal. Murray took a few moments to compose himself before explaining that he had done everything to try to get fit for the year’s concluding Grand Slam tournament but that the pain from his hip injury was too great.

It was scarcely believable to hear afterwards complaints from some quarters – mostly, but not exclusively, from ill-informed fans – about the timing of the No 2 seed’s withdrawal.

If Murray had pulled out before the draw, which was conducted at midday on Friday, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer would have been seeded No 1 and No 2 respectively, meaning they could meet only in the final, which is clearly what many people would have loved to see.

However, Nadal (No 1 seed) and Federer (No 3 seed) had been put on course for a semi-final collision instead and, following tournament rules, they stayed in their places in the tweaked draw following Murray’s withdrawal. Instead Marin Cilic, the highest seed outside the top four, moved into the Scot’s place in the draw, with Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko slotted into the line-up as a lucky loser.

Quite apart from the fact that it would have been making enormous assumptions to suggest that Nadal and Federer would win all their matches to reach the final, the criticism of Murray’s timing seemed to ignore the fact that he had made an honest and highly commendable attempt to be fit to play here.

The Scot has not competed since he limped to defeat against Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, having suffered with a hip problem ever since his loss in the semi-finals of the French Open early in June.

Murray pulled out of the Masters Series tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati after Wimbledon in an attempt to give his hip time to heal and arrived here early in the hope that he could work his way back to fitness.

He was still practising on Saturday afternoon and made the decision to pull out of the tournament only 20 minutes before his press conference, which had been scheduled as part of his pre-tournament media commitments.

Murray left Flushing Meadows immediately after that press conference and is expected to make a decision about his immediate future within the next few days. Although he has never disclosed the nature of his hip problem, which he has said had been an issue – though never to this extent – for several years, surgery is understood to be one of the options open to him.

The Scot had been hoping instead that rest would resolve the problem but said that he had run out of time. It is only just over six weeks since he lost at Wimbledon at the end of an intense period of competition during which he had put his body under great stress.

If there is a reluctance to go under the surgeon’s knife, that is understandable. When Murray finally had back surgery in 2014 it was only after years of dealing with what had become a chronic problem.

