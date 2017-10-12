Andy Murray back in practice as he eyes exhibition comeback match against Roger Federer

Andy Murray is back hitting balls again at the All England Club, sources have confirmed, after a four-week period of rest and rehabilitation in the wake of his failed attempt to participate in the US Open.

The practices are not understood to be too intense at the moment, but there is a date in mind: Nov 7, when Murray is due to face Roger Federer in an exhibition match – Andy Murray Live – at Glasgow’s SSE Hyrdo.

Normally, such an unofficial showcase would be a bit of a hit-and-giggle, with both players trying to set each other up for eye-catching shots. Yet this is likely to be different - a telling moment for Murray, who has not played on the ATP tour since he broke down physically in his Wimbledon quarter-final against Sam Querrey.

In all probability, he will approach the exhibition with intensity. That way, he can use Andy Murray Live as a barometer of where his body is, ahead of his planned comeback at Brisbane in the first week of the New Year.

It is not so much his performance that will concern him, more the way he recovers from the exertion. Backing your performances up, day after day, is the usually the hardest thing for any ageing tennis player to do – although Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal appear to be bucking that long-established rule.

