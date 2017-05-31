Andy Murray considered Andre Agassi as his coach after splitting with Ivan Lendl

Andy Murray is delighted to see Andre Agassi’s return to tennis but there was a time when it was the Scot who would have been considered the most likely player to be coached by the eight-times Grand Slam champion.

Agassi, who instead is working with Novak Djokovic here at the French Open in his first coaching role, was always one of Murray’s favourite players. The current world No 1 said that Agassi had been one of the people he had considered when he was looking for a new coach following his split with Ivan Lendl three years ago. Murray, who eventually recruited Amelie Mauresmo, was working at the time with Dani Vallverdu, who had been assisting Lendl.

Asked if he had ever thought of approaching Agassi, Murray said: “I spoke briefly to Dani about it after I stopped working with Ivan the first time. I chatted to Darren Cahill [one of Agassi’s former coaches] about it. For what I needed at the time, I just didn’t think he would be able to give enough time for what I needed.”

Agassi has an agreement to work with Djokovic on a trial basis only until the end of this week. “They obviously want to see how it goes and how they enjoy spending time together first,” Murray said.

Murray, who plays his second-round match against Martin Klizan here on Thursday, spent some time with Agassi when he was working with Brad Gilbert, who coached both men. “I don’t think I got a word in edgeways,” Murray said as he recalled going out for dinner with the two men.

Agassi also practised with Murray at that time. “He was always really, really nice to me, which is great, because when it’s someone you have looked up to, if they weren’t, that would be a bit of a let-down,” he said.

Murray recalled going for dinner with Agassi in Las Vegas and being bemused when the American got down on his knees to open a door which had a handle running from top to bottom.

“I was like: ‘What are you doing’?” Murray said with a smile. “He said: ‘No one touches the door down there.’ He’s a bit of a germaphobe. That was pretty strange.”

Murray added: “I think it’s great that he’s back in the game. When any of the past champions are involved I think it’s great for the media. I think it’s great for the other players to see them around. It creates a bit of a buzz around tennis. He’s obviously got a lot of fans around the world as well.

“I’m sure he’ll help Novak. I’m not sure exactly what their deal is or what the situation is, but having someone with that much experience around can only help.”

