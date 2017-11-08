Andy Murray dons See You Jimmy hat against kilted Roger Federer in Glasgow exhibition match

Both players were keen to engage with the Glasgow crowd

Andy Murray has sometimes fallen foul of his public image as the archetypal Scot, but he was happy to play up to the stereotypes at a charity tennis event in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Wearing a tartan 'See You Jimmy' hat, Murray lost to a kilt-wearing Roger Federer in an exhibition match at 'Andy Murray Live' - an evening of tennis that raises money for Unicef and Young People’s Future.

Looking suitably Caledonian in a kilt borrowed from a woman in the crowd, Federer also got into the spirit of things on Twitter earlier in the day.

The World No.2 tweeted a picture of a tine of short bread made by 'Andy's granny', alongside a can of Irn Bru and asked Murray: "Is this your usual pre-match routine?"

Murray replied: "Yea that's a good start but try a deep fried Mars bar on top of that and you'll be properly ready."

Can’t get a warmer welcome than this. Thanks @andy_murray ... is this your usual pre-match routine? �� pic.twitter.com/mWntwqvDPA — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 7, 2017

Around 11,000 fans were in attendance at the SSE Arena in Glasgow, with Muray's brother Jamie, Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami also on the bill.

Speaking after his match with Federer, Murray encouraged fans to savour the 19-time Grand Slam champion playing on Scottish soil for possibly the last time.

Murray said: "I played Roger Federer's exhibition charity match in Zurich earlier this year.

"We had been trying to set it up for a couple of years but two years ago he had issues with his back, I had problems with my back, then we managed to finally get it done earlier this year during the clay-court season.

"I went and played in his Match for Africa then he agreed to come here for mine.

"We're very lucky he's agreed to do it - he's one of the biggest names and he'll probably never play tennis in Scotland again."