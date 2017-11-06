Andy Murray will find out how fit he is by facing Roger Federer, says brother Jamie

Tuesday's exhibition match against Roger Federer should give Andy Murray an idea of how far his physical recovery has come since he pulled out of August’s US Open, according to his elder brother Jamie Murray.

Murray has not played a tennis match in public since he went out of Wimbledon at the quarter-final stage in July, clearly handicapped by the chronic hip trouble that forced him to write off the last four months of his season.

But Jamie Murray told Telegraph Sport that “Andy has been in the gym for a while with his team, working to get back on the court, and in the last three weeks they’ve been hitting balls again and building up to playing in Glasgow.

“I think this has been the longest spell he has had off the tour in his career, so I’m sure he’s excited to be playing a match again. He is someone who loves to compete and this should be a chance for him to test his body out and see how he’s doing. The plan has always been to come back in Australia at the start of the New Year.”

Jamie Murray will also be attending the exhibition, which will be entitled Andy Murray Live and staged at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro. After the singles showdown with Federer - who is visiting Scotland for the first time - Andy and Jamie will take on Tim Henman and the so-called “court jester” Mansoor Bahrami on the doubles court. There will also be a black-tie dinner, staged on Monday night, to help raise extra funds for Unicef and the local charity Sunny-Sid3Up.

Jamie Murray says Andy has been working hard to get back to full fitness More