Andy Murray plays at O2 Arena ahead of World Tour Finals...as Dominic Thiem's hitting partner

Andy Murray has stepped up his recovery from a long-standing hip injury with an impromptu appearance at the O2 Arena this morning.

The venue will stage this week's season-ending ATP World Tour Finals where the eight elite men's players will compete including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Murray, however, will be a noticeable absentee as he continues to build up his fitness following a lengthy lay-off.

The British No 1 returned to the match court on Tuesday night when he faced Federer in an exhibition match in Glasgow. And after coming through an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 defeat, he opted to make a surprise showing in London today.

Murray, who also become a new father for the second time this week, was seen hitting with Austria's Dominic Thiem on the blue hard court.

Nadal comes over to shake Murray's hand during his practice session