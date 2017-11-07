Andy Murray targets a New Year comeback in Australia but warns his fans - ‘I'm not prepared to rush back’

Andy Murray is confident he will recover fully from the hip injury which has kept him out of competition since Wimbledon but says he will return only when he is ready and 100 per cent fit.

Murray, who is due to start his comeback in Australia in January, was talking here before taking the court on Tuesday evening to play a charity exhibition match against Roger Federer.

The “Andy Murray Live” event at the SSE Hydro is the Scot’s first public appearance on a court since he limped to defeat to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals four months ago. He had hoped to return at the US Open at the end of August but pulled out of the year’s final Grand Slam event less than 48 hours before it was due to start.

Although he has now been back in training for several weeks, Murray sounded by no means certain that he would be able to return in the Brisbane International in the first week in January.

“I hope I’m there,” he said. “Things have been going pretty well so far in the rehab. But you just never know. You take each week as it comes. You have setbacks and then things come on quite quickly as well.

“I’ve been training for a few weeks now. Some days I’ve felt great, some days not so good, but I’m getting there. I’ll come back when I’m ready and 100 per cent fit. I probably made a bit of mistake trying to get ready for the US Open, but it was the last major of the year and I wanted to give it a go. Now it’s been time to give my body the rest and recovery it needs and I will come back when I’m ready.”

Federer, who took off the second half of last year because of a knee problem but has made a stunning return in 2017, said his best advice to Murray would be “just to get fit again”.

Federer hopes to see Murray back to full fitness soon (Getty) More