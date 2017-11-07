Andy Murray targets a New Year comeback in Australia but warns his fans - ‘I'm not prepared to rush back’
Andy Murray is confident he will recover fully from the hip injury which has kept him out of competition since Wimbledon but says he will return only when he is ready and 100 per cent fit.
Murray, who is due to start his comeback in Australia in January, was talking here before taking the court on Tuesday evening to play a charity exhibition match against Roger Federer.
The “Andy Murray Live” event at the SSE Hydro is the Scot’s first public appearance on a court since he limped to defeat to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals four months ago. He had hoped to return at the US Open at the end of August but pulled out of the year’s final Grand Slam event less than 48 hours before it was due to start.
Although he has now been back in training for several weeks, Murray sounded by no means certain that he would be able to return in the Brisbane International in the first week in January.
“I hope I’m there,” he said. “Things have been going pretty well so far in the rehab. But you just never know. You take each week as it comes. You have setbacks and then things come on quite quickly as well.
“I’ve been training for a few weeks now. Some days I’ve felt great, some days not so good, but I’m getting there. I’ll come back when I’m ready and 100 per cent fit. I probably made a bit of mistake trying to get ready for the US Open, but it was the last major of the year and I wanted to give it a go. Now it’s been time to give my body the rest and recovery it needs and I will come back when I’m ready.”
Federer, who took off the second half of last year because of a knee problem but has made a stunning return in 2017, said his best advice to Murray would be “just to get fit again”.
The Wimbledon champion, who is visiting Scotland for the first time in his life, explained: “Take your time, however long it takes. When you come back you want to be at 100 per cent. Otherwise the problem is you feel you just can’t beat the best at the big tournaments.
“It’s wise and worthwhile to take the extra week, extra month maybe, because I’m sure Andy is going to have a lot of years left. He shouldn’t hurry, but as a professional athlete you always want to come back as quickly as possible. You need to have goals, but sometimes they need to be postponed.”
Turning to Murray at the pre-event press conference, Federer said: “It’s nice to see you back on the court. I’ve missed you, man.”
Murray said he had consulted a number of specialists after Wimbledon, having suffered with the hip problem since the end of the French Open.
“Surgery was not recommended for me and obviously that’s great,” he said. “You never know how you’re going to come back from surgery. If you can go a conservative route it’s better. So I sat down with my team and it was like: Let’s just take time to get ready again, do all of the rehab, get yourself as strong as possible.
“That’s one of the few positives of a break like this. You get the opportunity to do a lot of work in the gym and build up your strength and your endurance. You obviously just can’t spend time on the match court.”
Murray said he was confident that he would eventually make a full recovery. “That’s what I’m working towards, for sure,” he said. “We have to see, but I believe that will be the case. When I get back on the court next year and start playing again it might not come immediately at the beginning of the year. I might not play my best tennis straight off.”
He added: “I have been hitting the ball very well in practice, but there is a difference between that 75-80 per cent practice and going flat out at 100 per cent for two and a half or three hours on the match court. Until I do that I can’t say for certain, but I think I’ll be able to come back just fine.”
Asked to go into detail about his rehabilitation, Murray said: “Some days I've been on the court for a couple of hours. Those two hours are not 100 per cent intensity. I'm working on some more technical things. I'm not doing a massive pounding through my body and through my joints, but I've spent a decent amount of time on court.
“Certainly I've spent more time in the gym with my physios than I have on the tennis court, but in the last week or 10 days I've been on the court an hour-and-a-half, two hours, most days, just trying to build up slowly.”
Murray said he planned to do his pre-season training in Miami before going to Australia earlier than he has in the past. “Obviously coming into the beginning of the new year I will be at a bit of a disadvantage because I have not played matches for a long time,” he said.
“If I can go there a little bit earlier to get used to the conditions, a bit sooner than some of the other players that might help level it up a little bit for me.”
Murray, who started this year as world No 1 but fell this week to No 16 in the rankings, was playing Federer in a singles match here before joining his brother, Jamie, for a doubles against Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami.
The event was raising money for Unicef, the worldwide children’s charity, and, Sunny-sid3up, a Glasgow-based charity that aims to “improve lives and communities in Scotland and overseas”.