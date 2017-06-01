Andy Murray vs Martin Klizan, French Open live: What time is the second round match and where can I watch it?

Murray will hope to book his place in the third round this afternoon: Getty

Andy Murray will play Slovakia’s Martin Klizan in the second round of the French Open today, as he continues to try and improve his middling form on clay.

Murray was given a good workout in the first round, where he beat Andrey Kuznetsov to set up a date with Klizan on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The World No 1 is the heavy favourite to progress to the third round at the expense of Klizan, who struggled with an injury problem in his opening match.

The Slovakian almost did not play at Roland Garros because of a calf injury he picked up three weeks ago and limped through a five-set first-round win over wild card Laurent Lokoli.

What time is it?

Murray is second up on the second showcourt at Roland-Garros, meaning he will likely be on court around 2pm UK time.

Where can I watch it?

If you’re in the UK, you have a choice. Both ITV4 and British Eurosport will be screening the action.

What’s the head to head record?

The pair have only ever met once before, at last year’s ATP 500 Vienna Open. Murray was made to work for his win, losing a second-set tiebreak before bouncing back in the third: 6-3 6-7 6-0.

What have they been saying?

Murray: "He has a lot of talent. He can hit a big ball. He is quite unpredictable on the court. He plays a lot of drop shots and quite unorthodox shot selection, so it can be difficult to prepare for that.

Obviously I saw a few videos of his match (against Lokoli). It was pretty entertaining. Hopefully I can go out there and play some good tennis and make it tough for him.

Klizan: "I'm still playing doubles today after playing singles for four hours. Great scheduling, especially when I'm coming back from injury, so it's very tough now. I'll do the best to recover and be ready for the next match.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 1/14

Martin Klizan to win: 15/2

And who will the winner play in the next round?

Either Nicolás Almagro or — more probably and more intimidatingly — 2009 US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro.