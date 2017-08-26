Andy Murray withdraws from US Open with hip injury just two days before tournament start

Andy Murray has failed to adequately recover from a hip injury that has plagued him all summer: Getty

Andy Murray has pulled out of the US Open because of the hip injury which has troubled him ever since the start of the grass-court season.

The 30-year-old Scot announced his decision just two days before the start of the year's concluding Grand Slam tournament, saying that he had tried hard to rediscover his fitness but was in too much pain from his hip.

His withdrawal means that five of the world's top 11 players will be missing from the tournament because of injury.

Murray joins Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic on the sidelines.






