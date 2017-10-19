Ange Postecoglou speaks about Socceroos future: 'No one is talking about my back three'

Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou has again refused to commit himself to coaching the team following their do-or-die World Cup playoff against Honduras in November.

Postecoglou's future has been in question since a report from News Corp's David Davutovic said the 52-year-old would be stepping down from his role after the match against the CONCACAF nation - even if Australia won and qualified for Russia.

A statement released by the Australian coach in the days after failed to confirm or deny the contents of the story, and in an interview with Fox Sports host Adam Peacock, Postecoglou continued to say his sole focus was on getting his country to the World Cup and nothing else.

"My focus is these two games (against Honduras) because if we don’t get through these two games, then there is no decision to make - that’s the one certainty," Postecoglou said at the NAB Celebration of Football Luncheon.

"It’s not because I’m leaving it out there for people to talk about or have conjecture about, it’s just I’ve set up the environment like that.

"I say to the players every time I walk in to camp, ‘we’ve all got 10 days, two games’.

"Even if we qualify for the World Cup, I can’t guarantee all those players are going to be there.

"So I’m not going to go out there and start thinking about what happens post these next two games - because they are just too important."

The former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory coach said he understood the fascination with his future but expressed his surprise at some of the speculation.

He also flatly denied any displeasure with leading the national team.

Ange Postecoglou Australia v United Arab Emirates World Cup qualifying 28032017 More