Angel Gomes inspires Man Utd to remarkable comeback win over Arsenal

The 17-year-old continues to generate plenty of buzz at Old Trafford, with his latest outing helping the Red Devils to recover from three goals down

Angel Gomes enhanced his reputation further on Saturday as he helped Manchester United’s U18 side to stage a remarkable comeback against Arsenal.

The 17-year-old has been generating a buzz around Old Trafford for some time with his performances within the academy ranks.

Jose Mourinho is among those to have been impressed by the young forward’s potential and handed him a first-team debut on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

Fittingly, Gomes replaced Wayne Rooney against Crystal Palace back in May, with United getting a glimpse of the new as the old prepared to head for the exits.

The England U18 international has returned to the youth ranks this season, and continues to catch the eye.

His latest outing saw him put in a talismanic display as United recovered from three goals down to edge out Arsenal 4-3 in the U18 Premier League Cup.

U18s: FT - #MUFC 4 Arsenal 3. An astounding comeback by United after being 3-0 down at the break, with @AGomes_47 scoring twice. #U18PLCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 16, 2017

Gomes showed that not only does he have the ability for the big occasion, he also has the mental strength.

With United having staged a stunning fightback to pull within one of the Gunners with seven minutes left on the clock, D’Mani Bughail Mellor was felled inside the penalty area.

Gomes confidently stepped up to the spot to restore parity, before being given the opportunity to settle the contest in the 89th minute.

Once again, he kept his composure from 12 yards out to complete a stunning turnaround.

3-0 down to end up winning 4-3 vs Arsenal great win from the lads! buzzing to get 2 more goals ! @ManUtd #ohyeahbaby — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) September 16, 2017

It remains to be seen whether Gomes will see more senior minutes this season, but he is doing his cause no harm with his outings in the youth ranks and is unquestionably an exciting prospect for the future.