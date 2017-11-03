Angels, Upton agree to five-year contract

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed terms with four-time MLB All-Star Justin Upton on a five-year contract, reportedly worth $106million.

The Los Angeles Angels answered arguably their biggest offseason question on Thursday, announcing that they had agreed to terms with four-time MLB All-Star Justin Upton on a five-year contract.

Upton's new deal is through to 2022, with the slugging outfielder reportedly set to earn $106million, while it includes a full no-trade clause.

Acquired from the Detroit Tigers just hours before the August 31 waiver trade deadline, Upton had until three days after the World Series to decide if he wanted to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract that would have made him a free agent.

Upton told MLB.com last month he had not thought about his decision, but he praised the team, saying, "It's a good group of guys. They play hard. Fun clubhouse. Definitely a good core."

Thursday, Upton said the organisation's commitment to winning was the deciding factor for him.

"My family and I are very excited and happy to be back with the Angels organisation," Upton said via Twitter.

"After talking with [general manager] Billy Eppler, it was evident to me that Arte [Moreno, team owner] and the whole organisation is as committed to winning as I am and that was the biggest factor in my decision to come back.

"I'm excited to get going and I appreciate all the support I've received from Angels fans this offseason."

The 30-year-old outfielder posted career highs in home runs (35), RBIs (109) and OPS (.901) splitting time between the Tigers and the Angels.