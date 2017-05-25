Angola calls off friendly match with Kenya's Harambee Stars

Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi had already named a provisional squad of 26 local-based players for the friendly in Machakos

Angola have canceled their friendly against Kenya's Harambee Stars that was scheduled for June 4 in Machakos.

Football Kenya Federation Media Officer Barry Otieno has revealed to Goal that the Central African nation have cited logistic problems as main reason to cancel the same. "Angola have confirmed that they will not be able to honour the friendly against Kenya on June 4.

"They (Angola) had expected to connect from Portugal where they have pitched camp but since they also have a qualifier the following week, they have opted not to travel to Nairobi. We are already plotting for a plan B and hopefully the team will travel to Rwanda for the Peace Cup tournament but this is subject to confirmation."

Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi had already named a provisional squad of 26 local-based players for the friendly. The team was expected to report to Machakos camp on Sunday (May 28) in preparation for the match that was planned for Machakos County Stadium.

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers).

Defenders: Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Hillary Achesa (Posta Rangers), Jockins Otieno Atudo (Posta Rangers), Mayeko Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Robinson Mwangi Kamura (AFC Leopards), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Wilkison Marlon Tangauzi (Tusker).

Midfielders: Ovella Ochieng' (Kariobangi Sharks), Daniel Waweru (Ulinzi Stars), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar).

Strikers: Boniface Muchiri (Sony Sugar), Daniel Mwaura (Mathare United), Joseph Waithera (Wazito FC), Masita Masuta (Nzoia Sugar), Masoud Musa (Kariobangi Sharks).